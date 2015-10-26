ZURICH Oct 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8919 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
The bank has priced its private placement of 58 million new
registered shares with a group of investors at 22.75 Swiss
francs each, which is expected to raise gross proceeds of 1.32
billion Swiss francs ($1.35 billion), it said.
Its shares were indicated 1.3 percent lower.
SYNGENTA
The group's new chief executive does not necessarily need to
come from outside the company and big strategy changes would be
"inopportune", the chairman of the Swiss agrochemicals group
told a newspaper.
TRANSOCEAN
The company said it had agreed with customer Shell EP Wells
Equipment Wells Services BV and shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering Co to delay the operating and
delivery contracts of two new ultra-deepwater drillships by 12
months. It did not disclose what compensation it would pay for
the delay.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* LafargeHolcim said on Friday that it had
successfully implemented the squeeze-out of Lafarge S.A.
* Peach Property Group said it was considering a
bond issue this year via a German unit that would refinance an
existing bond and expand its property portfolio.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank is due to publish sight deposits
for the week ending Oct. 23.
* Negative interest rates will remain in place in
Switzerland for as long as necessary for monetary policy, Swiss
National Bank Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg told a Swiss
newspaper.
* Switzerland's low interest rate environment could last
years or possibly decades, the country's financial regulatory
chief told a Swiss newspaper.
