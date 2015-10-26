ZURICH Oct 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8919 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP

The bank has priced its private placement of 58 million new registered shares with a group of investors at 22.75 Swiss francs each, which is expected to raise gross proceeds of 1.32 billion Swiss francs ($1.35 billion), it said.

Its shares were indicated 1.3 percent lower.

SYNGENTA

The group's new chief executive does not necessarily need to come from outside the company and big strategy changes would be "inopportune", the chairman of the Swiss agrochemicals group told a newspaper.

TRANSOCEAN

The company said it had agreed with customer Shell EP Wells Equipment Wells Services BV and shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co to delay the operating and delivery contracts of two new ultra-deepwater drillships by 12 months. It did not disclose what compensation it would pay for the delay.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* LafargeHolcim said on Friday that it had successfully implemented the squeeze-out of Lafarge S.A.

* Peach Property Group said it was considering a bond issue this year via a German unit that would refinance an existing bond and expand its property portfolio.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is due to publish sight deposits for the week ending Oct. 23.

* Negative interest rates will remain in place in Switzerland for as long as necessary for monetary policy, Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg told a Swiss newspaper.

* Switzerland's low interest rate environment could last years or possibly decades, the country's financial regulatory chief told a Swiss newspaper. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)