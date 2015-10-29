ZURICH Oct 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,965 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SWISS RE

Swiss Re SRENH.VX, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday it would launch a share buy-back programme next month after posting an unexpected year-on-year rise in third-quarter net profit.

For more, click on

SGS

Testing and inspections company SGS SA is targeting an adjusted operating margin of at least 18 percent by the end of the 2016-2020 period as it accelerates acquisitions in hopes of adding 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.01 billion) in revenue, it said.

For more, click on

STRAUMANN

The dental implants company confirmed its full-year outlook while reporting nine-month group revenue climbed 12 percent in Swiss francs (9 pct organic, 18 pct in local currencies) to 585 million Swiss francs ($589 million), including 46 million francs from Neodent.

For more click on

CLARIANT

The Swiss chemical maker confirmed its outlook for 2015 and said its business performance improved in the third quarter.

For more, click on

LONZA

The Swiss life-science industries supplier confirmed its forecast for higher sales in 2015 and core EBIT growth of at least 5 percent.

For more, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

European private equity house PAI Partners is working with Credit Suisse to sell French bottle-top maker Global Closure Systems, a business it has held for a decade, three sources said on Wednesday.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika said the unknown outcome of Saint-Gobain's hostile takeover attempt remains an element of uncertainty for the future. It posted a 9 percent year-on-year rise in nine-month net profit.

* Dufry announced a new organisational structure to reflect its expansion. As part of the new organisation, new members have been appointed to the Group Executive Committee.

* Baloise has appointed Gert De Winter to succeed Martin Strobel as chief executive. De Winter will take up his role on Jan. 1, 2016.

* Molecular Partners reported positive cash flow from operations of 43.3 million Swiss francs in the third quarter and said it had 221 million francs in cash and cash equivalents at Sept. 30, up 26 percent since June 2015.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)