ZURICH Nov 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 8,899 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SWISS ECONOMY

At least 70 Swiss manufacturers have increased employees' working hours this year, a newspaper said on Sunday, under measures to compensate for a strengthening of the Swiss franc that has hurt exports.

For more click

SWATCH

Swatch Group expects to launch a smartwatch that can be used to make payments in Switzerland next spring, Chief Executive Nick Hayek said in an interview with a Swiss newspaper published on Saturday.

For more click on

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank's communications chief is leaving the bank after 15 months on the job, the bank said on Saturday, 10 days after new Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam set out plans for a major overhaul.

For more click on

UBS

UBS Group AG's Wealth Management Americas said it hired three financial advisers, who together have about $695 million in assets under management.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Elma Electronic AG said it had prematurely extended the private placement closed in July, 2012 from a group of private investors in the amount of 10 million Swiss francs for another period of five year.

* Julius Baer said it had establishesd a Japan desk in Singapore to maintain postive momentum in its business there. Senior managers have been appointed as of Nov. 2.

* Valartis Group said Jean-Francois Ducrest had announced that he would be withdrawing from group board of directors with immediate effect.

* EFG International said it was formally launching its business in Cyprus.

* Zehnder Group said it had successfully completed its public share repurchase. The maximum 220,000 registered shares A were repurchased, the group said.

* Crealogix said it had raised 25 million Swiss francs. The convertible bond launched on 22 October 2015 was, it said, very oversubscribed.

* Kudelski Group said its OpenTV, Inc. and Nagra France SAS subsidiaries had filed a patent infringement suit against Verizon Communications and its subsidiary AOL Inc. in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

* Evolva announces the successful completion of its collaboration with Roquette Freres which started in January 2012. Evolva is entitled to a final payment within the next few weeks, based on the value added by Evolva's production route, it said. This amounts to 1.2 million Swiss francs and has no impact on the financial outlook for 2015, the group said.

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits data due at 0800 GMT

Retail sales due at 0815 GMT

Manufacturing PMI due at 0830 GMT

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)