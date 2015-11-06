ZURICH Nov 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed on Friday at 8995.69 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

SYNGENTA

The Swiss chemical and seedmaker that spurned a takeover offer from Monsanto earlier this year is now in talks with Dupont over a possible agriculture deal, CNBC reported citing Dow Jones. The shares were seen opening up 5.12 percent, according to premarket indicators from Bank Julius Baer.

Syngenta also announced an R&D partnership with DSM to develop microbial-based agricultural solutions, including bio-controls, bio-pesticides and bio-stimulants.

RICHEMONT

The world's second-biggest luxury goods group said first-half profit was 1.103 billion euros ($1.2 billion), compared to analyst estimate of 1.191 billion euros.

The shares were indicated opening more than 4 percent down, according to pre-market indicators from Bank Julius Baer.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Peach Property Group said it canceled its issuance of a 2015/2020 bond.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank will publish preliminary data on its foreign currency reserves in October at 0800 GMT.

($1 = 0.9189 euros)