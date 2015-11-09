ZURICH Nov 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,996 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

Nestle India has resumed selling its popular Maggi noodles again after getting the green light to do so from government laboratories, Nestle said on Monday.

WATCHMAKERS

The mayor of watch-making capital La Chaux-de-Fonds does not foresee any imminent end to the crisis challenging the watch industry and his city, he told Swiss newspaper Le Temps on Saturday. "We're a little surprised by the magnitude of the bad news," Theo Huguenin-Ele told Le Temps. "You know the sacred cult of secrecy in the watch industry. But when one meets some watchmakers who are willing to open up a little, they are very, very worried."

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The chocolate and cocoa group has acquired Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying Company Ltd in Ghana, it said on Monday, giving no financial details.

CHARLES VOEGELE HOLDING AG

Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund Ltd and allies have built a voting stake of more than 10 percent in Charles Voegele Holding AG, the Swiss fashion retailer said in a disclosure announcement on Monday.

DRUGMAKERS

The Novo Nordisk diabetes drug Victoza failed to improve clinical stability or delay death in patients suffering from advanced heart failure, researchers reported at a medical meeting on Sunday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche announced the launch of the VENTANA HE 600 system, the fully automated hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) tissue staining system that enhances patient and technician safety and produces exceptional staining quality.

* Private Equity Holding said net asset value stood at 75.91 euros as of Oct. 31.

* Sunrise reiterated its 2015 guidance after posting third-quarter revenue of 487 million Swiss francs, down from 533 million francs in the same period last year.

* Implenia Ag said it would appeal against a verdict of Zurich district court in a case relating to outstanding payments for construction of Letzigrund Stadium.

* Molecular Partners AG announced the first demonstration in patients of the potential role of DARPin-based therapy in oncology at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Boston, Mass., on Nov. 7.

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits data due at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)