ZURICH Nov 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,891 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

JULIUS BAER

The private bank said on Tuesday its base of managed assets had risen by 2 percent in the first 10 months of the year, to 297 billion Swiss francs ($295.70 billion) at the end of October.

NESTLE

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has called for greater public scrutiny of food giant's plans for a $50 million plant to bottle water in the Columbia River Gorge, as the Pacific Northwest state languishes under historic drought conditions, her office said on Monday.

Nestle Waters North America has for about six years been pushing for a deal to build the plant.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Barry Callebaut is acquiring commercial beverages vending activities from FrieslandCampina Kievit to expand its European specialties business, the Swiss chocolate supplier said on Tuesday. The deal will bring in around 55 million francs in additional sales revenue.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuoni Reisen Holding AG has completed the sale of its Hong Kong tour operations to Fairfax/Thomas Cook India and said it expected the sales transaction for its Indian travel activities to the same company to go through by the end of the year.

* Callon Petroleum named Credit Suisse as a joint book-runner for its initial public offering of 12 million shares for an estimated $100.8 million.

* LifeWatch AG has acquired Flexlife Health Inc., a company offering remote patient monitoring services in the area of coagulation measurement, via its subsidiary LifeWatch Services Inc. The parties are not disclosing deal terms, LifeWatch said.

* Elma Electronic AG will take over the Rueti, Zurich-based Trenew Electronic AG retroactively as per January 1, 2015. With around 40 employees, Trenew brought in around 19 million francs in revenues last year.

* Dufry AG holds 96.67 percent of World Duty Free shares. The shares will be delisted from the Italian exchange on November 13.

ECONOMY

Swiss adjusted jobless rate unchanged at 3.4 pct in October

The Swiss Federal Treasury reopens 0.5 percent bond maturing in 2030 ($1 = 1.0044 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)