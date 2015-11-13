ZURICH Nov 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent easier at 8,803 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

SYNGENTA

China National Chemical Corp is in talks to buy Syngenta but its initial offer of nearly $42 billion for the world's largest agrichemical company was rejected, Bloomberg reported, citing unidentified sources.

State-owned ChemChina's first offer valued the agricultural chemicals group at 449 Swiss francs per share, or 41.7 billion Swiss francs ($41.72 billion). It said the rejection stemmed from regulatory concerns. (bloom.bg/1HL1GRF)

The share was indicated 9.6 percent higher in premarket trade.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker will take a 1.6 billion Swiss franc charge to end manufacturing at four sites in Europe and the United States in a move that will result in up to 1,200 job losses as it addresses "current underutilisation" stemming from a changing portfolio of medications.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco says asset management firm Blackrock has reported a stake of more than 5 percent in the biggest staffing company.

* Datacolor proposed a dividend of 11 francs per share while reporting 2014/15 Sales of $66.8 million, EBIT of $4.4 million and net income of $3.2 million.

* Zuger Kantonalbank said it would pay $3.8 million to settle U.S. allegations it helped Americans dodge taxes. It said the payment was covered by reserves it had created in 2013.

* PSP Swiss Property said 9-month net income including changes in fair value fell to 132.4 million francs from 138.9 million a year earlier

* Alpiq Holding said it was evaluating the divestment of stakes in AVAG and AEK and would use the proceeds to reduce net debt

* Swiss Prime Site said 9-month profit jumped by 20 percent to 203.7 million francs and forecast that rental income, operating profit (EBIT) and net profit figures in fy will noticeably surpass the respective previous year's levels

ECONOMY

Producer/import price data for October due at 0815 GMT