ZURICH Nov 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,018 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
OC OERLIKON
The Swiss technology group said on Friday it would sell its
vacuum segment to Atlas Copco ATCOa.ST in a transaction based on
an enterprise value of 525 million Swiss francs ($518.6
million). Shares were seen opening up 4.2 percent in premarket
indicators.
CLARIANT
The Swiss chemicals maker is buying the European aircraft
deicing business of Kilfrost. It didn't give a price or the
business's annual revenue.
SWISS BANKS
The Swiss unit of BNP Paribas SA, KBL
(Switzerland) Ltd. and Bank CIC will pay a
total of more than $81 million to the U.S. Justice Department to
avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans to evade taxes,
the department said on Thursday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bank Julius Baer said it will redeem all
outstanding non-cumulative guaranteed perpetual preferred
securities with a liquidation preference amount of 225 francs
per security.
* AMS said it has entered into an agreement to
acquire 100 percent of shares in CMOSIS from TA Associates and
management shareholders for an equity value of about 220 million
euros ($235.8 million). The transaction is expected to close
within next six weeks.
* Newron Pharmaceuticals said it has completed a
$5.4 million private placement with U.S.
biotechnology/healthcare specialist fund. [NWRN.S>
* Sulzer said it is executing a contract for an EPS
plant in Brazil.
ECONOMY
* The traditional differential between interest rates in
Switzerland and other countries plays an important role in
making the Swiss franc less attractive to investors, Swiss
National Bank (SNB) Board Member Andrea Maechler said.
* Switzerland's currency is overvalued but will weaken over
time, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan was quoted as
saying by a Swiss newspaper.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)