ZURICH Nov 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 9,008 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

TRANSOCEAN

The company said it would seek to delist from the Swiss Exchange in the first quarter of next year.

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker said on Friday it received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's regular approval for a drug combination to treat an aggressive form of skin cancer.

It also got two landmark European approvals for Cosentyx to treat patients with ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis, it said on Monday.

ROCHE

The company detailed early data for atezolizumab combination therapy with Zelboraf for previously untreated BRAFV600 mutation-positive unresectable or metastatic melanoma that showed adverse events were manageable and generally reversible.

It also released updated data showed Cotellic in combination with Zelboraf helped people with a specific type of advanced melanoma live significantly longer than with Zelboraf alone.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank said it had completed its capital increase by way of a private placement of 58 million newly issued registered shares that start trading today.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EFG said second-half underlying net profit will be lower than the level attained in the first half and announced 200 job cuts

* Addex Therapeutics announced that it has been awarded a 666,240 Swiss franc grant from the Swiss Commission for Technology and Innovation

ECONOMY

Data on sight deposits at Swiss National Bank due at 0800 GMT

