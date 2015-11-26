ZURICH Nov 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,926 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank said its investment banking joint venture in China has won approval to provide securities brokerage services, in a further sign of China's gradual warming to foreign players in its securities industry.

For more click on

UBS, CREDIT SUISSE

A class action lawsuit, filed Wednesday, accuses 10 of Wall Street's biggest banks, including UBS and Credit Suisse, and two trading platforms of conspiring to limit competition in the U.S.$320 trillion market for interest rate swaps.

For more click on

ABB

European renewable energy and engineering stocks like Vestas Wind Systems, ABB and Schneider Electric would be relative winners if global climate change talks have a successful outcome, according to Barclays.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Carlo Gavazzi said first-half net income fell 1.1 million Swiss francs year on year to 3.8 million francs due to currency influences.

* ARYZTA said Hilliard Lombard, chief executive for Europe and APAC, will leave the group effective Jan. 31.

* Norinvest Holding SA said its subsidiary Banque Cramer & Cie SA has sold the real estate assets it holds in Lausanne for a consideration of 38 million francs.

* Intersport Group said 2014/15 consolidated revenue fell 18.8 percent year on year to 161.8 million francs, adding that it would not propose a dividend for the year.

* Hochdorf Holding announced the early repayment of the outstanding amount of its 3 percent convertible bond for 2011-2016.

ECONOMY

* Swiss industrial orders for the third quarter are due at 0815 GMT.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)