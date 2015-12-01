ZURICH Dec 1 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,009 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH INSURANCE

The Swiss insurer said its Chief Executive Officer Martin Senn was stepping down, with Chairman Tom de Swaan to take over on an interim basis as the company seeks a permanent replacement. The company reconfirmed its 2014-2016 targets. Shares were seen opening up 0.2 percent in premarket indicators.

For more, click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Credit Suisse has looked to Johnson Chui as its new head of equity capital markets for Asia Pacific, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the situation.

* Tecan said it had successfully completed its acquisition of SIAS, which makes laboratory automation solutions.

* CPH Chemical and Paper said Manfred Haener is quitting as its chief financial officer come March 2016 after a disagreement over how to develop the business further, the company said in a statement.

* Implenia said it has won an order worth some 90 million Swiss francs ($87.61 million) to build 277 apartments on the grounds of a former paint factory that was occupied by demonstrators in 2014.

* Starrag said Georg Hanrath, a member of its executive board and head of operations, was leaving the company by mutual agreement.

* Rieter Holding said its board of directors will propose two new members for election at its annual general meeting in April: Roger Baillod and Bernhard Jucker. Jakob Baer and Dieter Spaelti have decided not to stand for re-election in 2016, the company said.

* Emmi said it is buying Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery in Sebastopol, Calif., to boost U.S. presence in premium products.

* Peach Property said it concluded a hybrid bond with a volume of 25 million francs.

* SHL Telemedicine said it has terminated its merger agreement with Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment Group after it did not fulfil relevant closing conditions.

* Aevis Holding said it has purchased land in Zurich to extend its interests in healthcare related properties.

* Galenica said it plans to divide the company in the fourth quarter of 2016, with its Vifor Pharma and Galenica Sante businesses each to be listed as an independent public company.

* BKW AG said it has purchased IGBK and KAE to strengthen its engineering competence in Germany and Austria.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss economy stagnated in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday.

($1 = 1.0273 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)