ZURICH Dec 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent easier at 8987 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SYNGENTA

The company on Wednesday cleared one U.S. regulatory hurdle toward domestic marketing of corn seeds containing a trait that is genetically engineered to resist weed killers including glyphosate.

For more see

ROCHE

A U.S. appeals court refused to reconsider its decision invalidating a Sequenom Inc prenatal DNA test patent, a decision that could put in doubt the validity of a wide range of medical and biotechnology patents.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington said in June the patent was not eligible for legal protection because it fell under the U.S. Supreme Court's rule against patenting natural phenomena. That decision upheld a ruling by a lower federal court in California that cleared Roche Holding AG unit Ariosa Diagnostics of infringement.

CREDIT SUISSE

The lender is due to release results of its roughly 4.7 billion Swiss franc rights issue after the market closes

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bobst Group comments on FY 2015 and FY 2016 outlook

* Peach Property increased the target volume of its hybrid bond due to high demand. The proceeds will be used for refinancing and to expand its investment portfolio.

* Alpiq divested its small-scale hydropower plants in Norway.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)