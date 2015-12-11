ZURICH Dec 11 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker's big new drug hope Entresto has been recommended for use in some patients with heart failure by Britain's cost agency NICE, which said on Friday it believed the treatment was a cost-effective option. Entresto has a list price of 1,194 pounds ($1,809) a year in Britain, or less than half the price of $4,560 charged by Novartis in the United States.

For more click

AMS S>

The company said it was "surprised " by a report in the Finanz und Wirtschaft paper that it had run into problems with contracts to supply key client Apple.

"AMS cannot follow the statements made in the press article and does not know where these allegations may have originated from. AMS has nothing to add to its stated guidance expectations or the stated expectation of continued growth for AMS in the future," it said in a statement.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bank Coop said it completed a tax settlement with U.S. authorities and will pay $3.2 million after signing a non-prosecution agreement. It is the latest Swiss bank to reach agreement with the Department of Justice over untaxed money that American citizens had kept in Swiss accounts.

* Roche says combination of atezolizumab plus nab-paclitaxel showed that about two thirds of people responded to treatment regardless of their PD-L1 (programmed death-ligand 1) status. The company says that's an indication that atezolizumab, due to seek regulatory approval next year, can be combined with nab-paclitaxel to enhance the immune system to recognise and destroy cancer cells.

* Clariant said that Dr. Mathias Luetgendorf, member of the executive committee, will step down as of Dec. 31, 2015. His successor will be announced shortly.

* Swiss Prime Site said René Zahnd will take over the position of chief executive officer from Markus Graf as at Jan. 1 2016.

* Elma Electronic said Tedy Kratenstein, president of Elma Europe and a member of the group executive board, will be leaving the Elma Group as of May 31, 2016 in order to pursue new professional challenges. Elma will eventually say who will replace him, the company said.

* Myriad Group named Peter McCormack as chief financial officer to replace Richard Francis.

It also said due to the accelerated market transition to smart phones, revenue expectations for its Device Solution division were reduced. The launch of the latest version of Versy towards the end of Q1 2016 - the primary growth focus - remained on track.

* Bobst, which makes machinery for the packaging industry, said it has founded its own sales and service organization in Turkey.

ECONOMY

The new Swiss cabinet meets to decide which portolio each member will take on, Swiss TV reported. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)