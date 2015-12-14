ZURICH Dec 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 5812.67 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NESTLE

The world's largest packaged food company won't revise its growth targets despite a tough market environment, Chief Executive Paul Bulcke told a Swiss paper on Saturday. Bulcke also said he would not automatically step up to chairman when the seat becomes vacant, leaving prospects at both the head of the board and the executive helm open when 71-year-old chairman Peter Brabeck steps down in 2017.

KUONI

The Swiss travel group has hired Morgan Stanley and an unnamed Swiss bank to review scenarios for breaking up the company and to seek potential buyers for its businesses, the SonntagsZeitung paper reported without identifying its sources. Kuoni declined comment.

CREDIT SUISSE

Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has no desire to spend any of the 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.09 billion) the bank raised in a capital increase on buying private bank BSI, the Schweiz am Sonntag paper reported without citing its sources. BSI is the Swiss arm of embattled Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA.

BORDIER & CIE

The Geneva-based private bank is not for sale and would consider acquisitions that offer quality clients but nothing is on the table at the moment, partner Michel Juvet told newspaper Le Matin Dimanche.

UBS

UBS's Swiss unit will pay around half a billion Swiss francs in taxes to federal, cantonal and municipal governments in 2016 if all goes to plan after paying hundreds of millions this year, the unit's head, Lukas Gaehwiler, told the Sonntags Blick paper.

SANTANDER

The former head of Banco Santander's Swiss-based unit Optimal Investment Services, accused of recklessly funnelling client money to disgraced financier Bernard Madoff before the U.S. money manager's swindle was revealed, was acquitted at his trial in Geneva on Friday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cosmo said it and Ferring Pharmaceuticals entered into a licensing agreement for Cortiment MMX (budesonide) in Japan. 

* Oerlikon said its manmade fibers segment received a number of large orders totaling more than 50 million Swiss francs ($50.75 million) for Oerlikon Neumag staple fiber plant engineering technologies.

* Walter Meier said it is discontinuing its manufacturing technology business to focus on climate technology. It is selling manufacturing technology in a management buyout, and plans to use the proceeds to make further acquisitions. The heating and air conditioning business is proposing a dividend of 2 francs per share, a level it expects to maintain over the next years.

* Pax Anlage named Franz Rutzer as interim chief financial officer.

* Zurich Insurance named Gary Shaughnessy as chief executive of Global Life. Shaughnessy, 49, is from Britain and has been CEO of Zurich UK Life since June 2012.

* Lonza said Beat In-Albon has decided to step down from his role as chief operating officer for specialty ingredients. Sven Abend, currently chief strategy officer and member of executive committee, will take over.

* Peach Property Group placed a hybrid bond with a volume of around 25 million Swiss francs, the group announced on Friday evening, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance and expand further. Due to time and regulatory restrictions, the company wasn't able to up the volume via options to 50 million francs but said investors had shown interest, which the group might address again in the future.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland should let in at least 50,000 immigrants a year even if unemployment rises, the head of the Swiss employers association told a newspaper, appealing to the right-wing People's Party to be flexible in stemming the influx of foreigners

* The Swiss National Bank will publish information on domestic sight deposits for the week ending December 11.

($1 = 0.9845 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)