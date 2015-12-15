ZURICH Dec 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent higher at 8,451 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Leonteq will be working with Malaysia's biggest financial service provider, Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank), to develop and distribute products next year.

* Orascom Development Holding said on Monday that its rights offering before transaction fees will increase the equity capital by 133.8 million Swiss francs ($136.20 million), including 49.6 million francs from gross cash proceeds and 84.2 million francs from the conversion of a loan from Egyptian billionaire Samih O. Sawiris. He now owns 72.6 percent of the shares.

* HBM Healthcare Investments said Cathay Industrial Biotech has announced completion of equity financing of $135 million with Shanxi Lu'an Mining Co. HBM Healthcare Investments said it brought no additional capital into the financing and owns 10 percent of company after it was completed.

* Ascom said it bought Italian medical software company UMN for "single digit millions" of Swiss francs.

* Addex Therapeutics has been awarded a roughly 441,000 franc grant by the Swiss Commission for Technology and Innovation to research its TrkB substance against neurodegenerative disease.

* Orior AG has signed a strategic partnership with Tofutown for exclusive production and marketing of the Swiss company's products for Luxembourg, Austria and Germany. Orior additionally announced Oscar Marini will take over at the helm of Pastinella in the new year.

* On January 6, Cytos Biotechnology shareholders will vote on Kuros Biosurgery Holding AG's takeover at an extraordinary meeting.

ECONOMY

* Producer/import prices for November due at 0815 GMT ($1 = 0.9824 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)