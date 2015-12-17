ZURICH Dec 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.9 percent higher at 8,682 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
UBS
UBS AG said on Thursday it had successfully completed a
previously announced cash tender offer to buy back senior,
subordinated debt and covered bonds worth about 16 billion Swiss
francs ($16.08 billion) as it seeks to benefit from lower
interest rates.
MICRONAS
Japan's TDK Corp said on Thursday it plans to
acquire Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG for up to 214 million
Swiss francs ($215 million).
SWISSCOM
Switzerland's communications regulator on Wednesday forbid
Swiss public television and radio broadcaster (SRG) at least
temporarily from participating in a marketing venture it hopes
to forge with Swisscom and media company Ringier.
BSI
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo is not interested in buying Swiss
private bank BSI, CEO Carlo Messina said on Wednesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Ascom said it acquired Italian medical software
company UMS.
* Baloise Holding said Belgian Hugo Lasat is to
join the Board of Directors while Eveline Saupper will not be
standing for re-election.
* Bucher Industries said Christina Johansson would
take over the position of CFO in the fourth quarter of 2016.
* Calida said Reiner Pichler would succeed Felix
Sulzberger as CEO.
* Edisun Power has acquired a 1 megawatt plant in
southern France from 7C Solar Parken.
* Intersport PSC Holding said full-year net income
was up at 1.9 mln Swiss francs.
* Myriad Group said it had been informed by its
shareholder Patinex Ag, Freienbach Ag, about its intention to
request to include an opting out clause in its articles of
incorporation.
* Valora said its pretzel bakery Brezelkoenig was
to open stores in Vienna and Paris.
* Ypsomed said it was adding to existing
infrastructure at the Solothurn facility and creating around 100
new jobs over the coming years.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss government slightly lowered its growth and
inflation forecasts for the Swiss economy.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)