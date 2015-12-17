ZURICH Dec 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent higher at 8,682 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

UBS

UBS AG said on Thursday it had successfully completed a previously announced cash tender offer to buy back senior, subordinated debt and covered bonds worth about 16 billion Swiss francs ($16.08 billion) as it seeks to benefit from lower interest rates.

MICRONAS

Japan's TDK Corp said on Thursday it plans to acquire Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG for up to 214 million Swiss francs ($215 million).

SWISSCOM

Switzerland's communications regulator on Wednesday forbid Swiss public television and radio broadcaster (SRG) at least temporarily from participating in a marketing venture it hopes to forge with Swisscom and media company Ringier.

BSI

Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo is not interested in buying Swiss private bank BSI, CEO Carlo Messina said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ascom said it acquired Italian medical software company UMS.

* Baloise Holding said Belgian Hugo Lasat is to join the Board of Directors while Eveline Saupper will not be standing for re-election.

* Bucher Industries said Christina Johansson would take over the position of CFO in the fourth quarter of 2016.

* Calida said Reiner Pichler would succeed Felix Sulzberger as CEO.

* Edisun Power has acquired a 1 megawatt plant in southern France from 7C Solar Parken.

* Intersport PSC Holding said full-year net income was up at 1.9 mln Swiss francs. 

* Myriad Group said it had been informed by its shareholder Patinex Ag, Freienbach Ag, about its intention to request to include an opting out clause in its articles of incorporation.

* Valora said its pretzel bakery Brezelkoenig was to open stores in Vienna and Paris.

* Ypsomed said it was adding to existing infrastructure at the Solothurn facility and creating around 100 new jobs over the coming years. 

ECONOMY

* The Swiss government slightly lowered its growth and inflation forecasts for the Swiss economy.

