ZURICH Dec 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening down 0.3 percent at 8582 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that could affect Swiss
stocks:
SYNGENTA
State-owned China National Chemical Corp has
raised its offer to buy Syngenta AG by about $2 billion, to $44
billion, proposing a two-stage takeover of the agrochemical
company, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
ChemChina has offered 470 Swiss francs per share to buy 70
percent of Syngenta with an option to acquire the remaining 30
percent later, Bloomberg said on Friday.
(bloom.bg/1OdJSqo)
Syngenta is ready to discuss deals with the whole industry,
including the world's largest seed company Monsanto, its
interim Chief Executive John Ramsay told a news agency on
Friday.
For more, click on
The stock was indicated 3.6 percent higher in premarket
trade.
NOVARTIS
Drug companies have taken too great a share of the benefits
of new drug treatments but are moving to different models
involving sharing more with health systems and insurers, the
head of Swiss-based Novartis was quoted saying on Sunday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* THERAmetrics Holding AG and privately help RELIEF
THERAPEUTICS SA have signed a binding agreement to combine their
two companies, THERAMetrics said, adding it had secured 25
million Swiss francs in equity financing from RELIEF's main
shareholder.
* Adecco named Shanthi Flynn chief human resources
officer for the group as of March 1.
* Implenia was awarded a 380 million euro contract
for the new Albvorlandtunnel near Stuttgart.
* Crealogix said co-founder Bruno Richle would step
down as CEO from the start of 2016 and focus on his role as
chairman. Thomas Avedik, leader of the Digital Banking business
unit, will take over as CEO.
* Valartis and Wiener Privatbank
announced that Wiener Privatbank SE had signed a sale contract
to take over a major portion of Valartis Bank (Austria) AG's
banking operations. Real estate in Vienna will be
purchased by a joint venture company, in which Wiener Privatbank
owns a majority holding. As previously announced, the agreed
overall purchase price will be around 13 million euros.
* Komax Holding is acquiring distribution partner
Thonauer Group to boost its business in central and eastern
Europe. The transaction is subject to approval by Romanian
authorities and likely to take effect as of January 1, 2016.
* EFG International said Peter Fischer was
appointed Head of Strategy, HR & Marketing and a member of the
Executive Committee, effective 1 January 2016. Keith Gapp and
Henric Immink will leave the firm to pursue other opportunities.
ECONOMY
Data on sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank due at
0800 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)