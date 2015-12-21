ZURICH Dec 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.3 percent at 8582 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that could affect Swiss stocks:

SYNGENTA

State-owned China National Chemical Corp has raised its offer to buy Syngenta AG by about $2 billion, to $44 billion, proposing a two-stage takeover of the agrochemical company, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

ChemChina has offered 470 Swiss francs per share to buy 70 percent of Syngenta with an option to acquire the remaining 30 percent later, Bloomberg said on Friday.

Syngenta is ready to discuss deals with the whole industry, including the world's largest seed company Monsanto, its interim Chief Executive John Ramsay told a news agency on Friday.

The stock was indicated 3.6 percent higher in premarket trade.

NOVARTIS

Drug companies have taken too great a share of the benefits of new drug treatments but are moving to different models involving sharing more with health systems and insurers, the head of Swiss-based Novartis was quoted saying on Sunday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* THERAmetrics Holding AG and privately help RELIEF THERAPEUTICS SA have signed a binding agreement to combine their two companies, THERAMetrics said, adding it had secured 25 million Swiss francs in equity financing from RELIEF's main shareholder.

* Adecco named Shanthi Flynn chief human resources officer for the group as of March 1.

* Implenia was awarded a 380 million euro contract for the new Albvorlandtunnel near Stuttgart.

* Crealogix said co-founder Bruno Richle would step down as CEO from the start of 2016 and focus on his role as chairman. Thomas Avedik, leader of the Digital Banking business unit, will take over as CEO.

* Valartis and Wiener Privatbank announced that Wiener Privatbank SE had signed a sale contract to take over a major portion of Valartis Bank (Austria) AG's banking operations. Real estate in Vienna will be purchased by a joint venture company, in which Wiener Privatbank owns a majority holding. As previously announced, the agreed overall purchase price will be around 13 million euros.

* Komax Holding is acquiring distribution partner Thonauer Group to boost its business in central and eastern Europe. The transaction is subject to approval by Romanian authorities and likely to take effect as of January 1, 2016.

* EFG International said Peter Fischer was appointed Head of Strategy, HR & Marketing and a member of the Executive Committee, effective 1 January 2016. Keith Gapp and Henric Immink will leave the firm to pursue other opportunities.

ECONOMY

Data on sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank due at 0800 GMT