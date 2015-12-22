ZURICH Dec 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening UP 0.6 percent at 8597 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ACTELION

Actelion has received FDA approval to bring its pulmonary aterial hypertension (PAH) drug selexipag, or Uptravi to the market. The Swiss company said selexipag, indicated as a treatment to delay disease progression and reduce risk of hospitalization for PAH, will be made available to patients in the United States in early January 2016.

For more click on

UBS

UBS Securities, part of global investment bank UBS AG, will take remedial steps at its Australian research house, the corporate regulator said on Tuesday, following an investigation into its control and compliance practices.

For more click on

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has filed an arbitration claim against UBS Wealth Management Americas with Wall Street's Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Wall Street Journal reported. Credit Suisse is accusing the UBS division of unfairly raiding its broker ranks in the U.S. private banking business, a person familiar with the matter told the Journal.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Looser Holding AG closed the sale of Single Temperiertechnik GmbH to the Hochdorf, Germany-based Single Holding GmbH based on December 21, the Swiss company said.

* Burckhardt Compression Holding AG is acquiring a 40 percent stake in U.S.-based Arkos Field Services, the Swiss company said, adding the agreement has been signed and closed.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland fell by a real, workday-adjusted 3 percent in November to 18.3 billion Swiss francs ($18.43 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday. The country's trade surplus narrowed to 3.1 billion francs. ($1 = 0.9929 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)