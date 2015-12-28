ZURICH Dec 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to the Swiss futures' index at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

TRANSOCEAN

Transocean, one of the world's largest offshore drilling companies, said on Monday that Shell had opted to terminate its contract for the harsh environment semisubmersible Polar Pioneer before the expiration in July, 2017.

SWISS BANKS

Four Swiss banks will pay a total of more than $178 million to the U.S. Department of Justice to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes, the department said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Elma Group anticipates a lower operating result than expected for the business year 2015 due to a weaker market environment in particular in Europe. The regions Americas and Asia continue their performances according to expectations, the group said.

* Novartis announced the publication of two landmark studies in nejm demonstrating efficacy of cosentyx in patients with ankylosing spondylitis.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica gave an update on the planned clinical phase 3 development programme for its antibiotic ceftobiprole in the United States and reported completion of patient recruitment and interim data from the ongoing phase 1/2a study with the intravenous formulation of its oncology drug candidate BAL101553. It is preparing phase 3 study protocols for ceftobiprole for submission to the FDA in the first quarter of 2016.

ECONOMY

* Swiss National Bank sight deposits due at 0800 GMT

