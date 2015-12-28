ZURICH Dec 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to the
Swiss futures' index at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
TRANSOCEAN
Transocean, one of the world's largest offshore
drilling companies, said on Monday that Shell had opted
to terminate its contract for the harsh environment
semisubmersible Polar Pioneer before the expiration in July,
2017.
SWISS BANKS
Four Swiss banks will pay a total of more than $178 million
to the U.S. Department of Justice to avoid possible prosecution
for helping Americans evade taxes, the department said on
Wednesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Elma Group anticipates a lower operating result
than expected for the business year 2015 due to a weaker market
environment in particular in Europe. The regions Americas and
Asia continue their performances according to expectations, the
group said.
* Novartis announced the publication of two
landmark studies in nejm demonstrating efficacy of cosentyx in
patients with ankylosing spondylitis.
* Basilea Pharmaceutica gave an update on the
planned clinical phase 3 development programme for its
antibiotic ceftobiprole in the United States and reported
completion of patient recruitment and interim data from the
ongoing phase 1/2a study with the intravenous formulation of its
oncology drug candidate BAL101553. It is preparing phase 3 study
protocols for ceftobiprole for submission to the FDA in the
first quarter of 2016.
ECONOMY
* Swiss National Bank sight deposits due at 0800 GMT
