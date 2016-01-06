ZURICH Jan 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.45 percent lower at 8,662 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse U.S. stock trading chief Daniel Mathisson is leaving the bank. He told employees of plans to start a new business, media reported overnight.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions signed an agreement to acquire the stop-loss business from Independence Holding Company for $153 million.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Accu Holding AG said it closed its financial year 2015 with unaudited consolidated turnover of 156 million Swiss francs.

* HBM Healthcare Investments said it was selling Ellipse Technologies to NuVasive for an upfront consideration of $380 million and a potential additional milestone payment of $30 million in cash.

* Novartis said it was working with Qualcomm Inc. on a new inhaler device for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that lets them record data and send it to the Internet cloud.

ECONOMY

