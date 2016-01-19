ZURICH Jan 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.9 percent higher at 8,175 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich Insurance said it welcomed the lifting of
Iranian sanctions and would look into insurance cover for
corporate customers doing business with Iran.
The price of oil has the potential to fall further this year
but could rebound in 2017 on the back of a stronger global
economy, the chairman of Swiss engineering group ABB told local
television.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Clariant said it had been awarded a contract by
Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery Co. Ltd to develop an
extensive propane and butane dehydrogenation unit in cooperation
with CB&I.
* Komax said order intake in 2015 increased by 20.4
percent year on year to 442.8 million Swiss francs ($439.59
million), while sales grew by roughly 1.5 percent to around 370
million francs. The company also said Leo Steiner would not be
standing for re-election as member of the board at the next
annual general meeting. Steiner's position will not be filled
and the board will return to its traditional size of five
members. Komax also said progress had been made in its review of
the strategic options open to Komax Medtech. The primary focus
of this review is on the sale of this business unit and Komax is
holding discussions with potential buyers.
* Evolva sought to give clarification to Bank
Vontobel's analyst note on Monday. As previously reported,
Evolva is in active discussions with Cargill on how to
commercialise EverSweet and share the returns between Evolva and
Cargill. The scenario highlighted by Vontobel is one of the
scenarios considered in these discussions, Evolva said. No
decision has been taken by the parties in favour of this
scenario versus any other. EverSweet remains on track for launch
in 2016, Evolva added. No decision has been taken about the
initial production volume or the production ramp rate
thereafter.
* Cembra Money Bank AG said Christopher Chambers
had informed the board that he will not stand for re-election to
the board of directors at the next annual general meeting.
* Leclanché said it had been selected to deliver
one of the largest Grid Ancillary Services projects in North
America. It will provide the battery storage systems for all the
contracted facilities to be built near Toronto, Ontario in
Canada.
* PSP Swiss Property said Chief Investment Officer
Ludwig Reinsperger will leave the Company, by mutual
understanding, at the end of January.
* Zur Rose AG said it continues to consider a
future initial public offering.
RATINGS
* Julius Baer : Berenberg raises to buy from hold,
raises price target to 54 francs from 50 francs.
* EFG International : Berenberg cuts price target to
10.50 francs from 11 francs; rating hold.
* Vontobel Holding : Berenberg raises price target
to 47 francs from 45 francs; rating hold.
* Novartis : Berenberg cuts price target to 105
francs from 109 francs; rating buy.
* Sulzer AG : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 95
francs from 105 francs; rating neutral.
* Swiss Re AG : SocGen raises price target to 107
francs from 97 francs; rating buy.
* Swatch Group : UBS cuts target price to 339 francs
from 405 francs.
* ABB : Vontobel cuts target price to 21.50 francs
from 22 francs; rating buy.
* Sika : Vontobel raises target price to sfr 3,600
from sfr 3,500; rating hold.
ECONOMY
* Producer/import prices due at 0815 GMT
