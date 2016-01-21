UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
ZURICH Jan 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 7,985 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
ADECCO
The world's largest staffing group said it had completed a 250 million euro ($272.33 million) share buyback programme launched in November 2014.
LOGITECH
Swiss-American technology accessories maker Logitech International said its quarterly operating profit fell 1.5 percent, as strong year-end demand for newer music and video accessories failed to offset shrinking demand for computer add-ons.
Shares were seen opening up 6.5 percent in premarket indicators.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Nestle lost a KitKat trademark court battle, Sky News reported.
* Julius Baer said TFM Asset Management AG, which is focused on investment management services for Japanese high net worth individuals, had been renamed Julius Baer Wealth Management AG.
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said it increased its annual profit by 17 percent in 2015 to 84 million Swiss francs ($83.65 million).
* Bellevue said it expects a consolidated loss of less than 1 million Swiss francs after tax for the 2015 fiscal year, based on preliminary consolidated results.
* Emmi said it had acquired 100 percent of Gläserne Molkerei. It had purchased a stake in Germany-based Gläserne in 2012. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
* Mikron said its board of directors is proposing to its annual general meeting in April that Hans-Michael Hauser be elected to the Board.
* AFG Arbonia Forster Holding posted revenue of 941.4 million Swiss francs for the financial year 2015. This corresponds to an anticipated decline of 7.5 percent compared to the previous year.
* Galenica Group said consolidated net sales in 2015 increased by 11 percent to 3.79 billion Swiss francs compared to the previous year.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank is scheduled to release economic data for January 2016 at 0800 GMT
($1 = 1.0042 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.