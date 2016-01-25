ZURICH Jan 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,297.80 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

Chief Executive Eric Olsen defended the merged cement giant's potential to generate future shareholder value in an interview with the Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung, saying expected synergies are still come. "The fusion will create substantial added value, and shareholders will profit from this through special dividends and a share buyback program," Olsen said. The company's shares have fallen 45 percent since French Lafarge and Swiss Holcim completed their merger last July.

VALARTIS GROUP

The Swiss wealth manager received approval from the SIX exchange for an extended deadline to publish the company's 2015 annual report.

NESTLE

Nestle subsidiary Nestec has registered a patent for a machine with a water container and three cooling systems for soft drinks, the Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday, citing submissions in the Swiss patent registry.

The Nestle subsidiary has also submitted a patent application for a Nespresso machine that can cool warm drinks, the paper reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* AEVIS VICTORIA SA said it acquired a participation of 40 percent in the Medgate Group, a telemedicine provider in Switzerland, for an undisclosed price.

* Ascom said it has entered a partnership with Cambridge-based Ranplan to offer solutions for in-building and metropolitan networks.

* MobileZone said that Andreas M. Schoenenberger will step down as a member of its board of directors. Schoenenberger has been named chief executive officer at mobile phone company Salt.

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits are due at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)