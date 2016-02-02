Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
ZURICH Feb 2 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
Switzerland's biggest bank reports full-year results at 0545 GMT as analysts forecast the Swiss lender to have boosted net profit by 61 percent in 2015.
For more, click on
GIVAUDAN
The world's largest fragrance and flavour maker is scheduled to report full-year results at 0600 GMT.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Accu Holding AG said Daniel Brupbacher has resigned from its board effective immediately.
ECONOMY
* Swiss retail sales for December due at 0830 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent