ZURICH Feb 5

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

JULIUS BAER

The No. 3 Swiss bank admitted helping U.S. clients evade their tax obligations, agreed to cooperate with authorities and close out any remaining undeclared taxpayer accounts. It has entered a deferred prosecution agreement in the U.S. tax case, agreeing to pay about $547 million.

Separately, Switzerland's FINMA banking regulator said on Friday it had ended its case against Julius Baer over the U.S. tax matter. The regulator concluded the bank had deficient governance, insufficient controls and a problematic incentive system in an environment in which it underestimated legal and reputational risks, but said it does not see any reasons for further measures against Julius Baer, according to its current understanding of the situation.

Julius Baer shares were seen rising 2 percent, according to premarket indications provided by Julius Baer.

Moody's Investors Service has placed Syngenta'S ratings, including its A2 long term issuer rating and Prime-1 short-term rating, under review for downgrade following the announcement that China National Chemical Corporation has offered to acquire the company for cash of over $43 billion.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EMS Chemie said net income in 2015 rose 9.5% above the previous year at 383 million Swiss francs ($385.04 million). Earnings per share increased to 16.09 francs.

* Bobst said full year 2015 consolidated sales will reach approximately 1.33 billion Swiss francs, at the higher end of the range expected in December 2015. The consolidated net result margin will be higher than 4 percent for the full year 2015, wider than guidance from December of 3 percent.

ECONOMY

The SNB releases foreign exchange reserves at 0800 GMT.