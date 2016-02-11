ZURICH Feb 11 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday. The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.6 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich Insurance is bringing in Generali's Mario Greco as chief executive earlier than first announced after posting a steep drop in 2015 profit and acknowledging it would not hit one of its three financial targets.

On Wednesday, Zurich said Rafael del Pino would not stand for re-election to the board due to time constraints related to other commitments.

NESTLE

The Swiss food giant will end its partnership with the International Association of Athletics Federations because of scandal surrounding the sport.

VONTOBEL

The private bank proposed raising its 2015 dividend by a fifth to 1.85 Swiss franc ($1.90) per share, above estimates for 1.77 francs in a Reuters poll of analysts, and said client assets had grown in January versus last year's average.

CREDIT SUISSE

Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said that the turmoil in global markets this year is helping him to speed up the implementation of his new strategy for the Swiss bank.

UBS

The Swiss bank is looking at the relative pay of men and women in its investment banking arm as part of its compensation review, and is taking steps to close any significant gaps, sources familiar with the matter said.

NOVARTIS

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted an application to review Sandoz's biosimilar to Amgen's EU-licensed Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), a recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, Sanzov parent Novartis said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lonza announced a manufacturing agreement with Renova Therapeutics for the clinical supply of RT-100 Gene Therapy.

* Komax Holding said it had decided to add a proposal to the agenda of the annual general meeting on May 12 to increase the registration and voting rights restriction to 15 percent from 5 percent.

* HBM Healthcare Investments said it had added cancer immunotherapy company ARMO BioSciences to its portfolio.

ECONOMY

* CPI data due at 0815 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)