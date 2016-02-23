ZURICH Feb 23 The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening down 0.18 percent, according to pre-market indicators by bank Julius Baer. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS RE

Swiss Re said on Tuesday group Chief Executive Michel Lies would retire and be replaced by the head of its reinsurance business on July 1, as it posted a 31 percent rise in 2015 net income.

In full-year results, Zurich-based Swiss Re said net profit for 2015 was $4.6 billion, compared with the average estimate of $4.57 billion in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts. Swiss Re posted a $938 profit for the fourth quarter.

EFG INTERNATIONAL

The Swiss Takeover Board has freed Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual from making a public takeover offer for Swiss bank EFG International, EFG said on Monday. As part of its sale of subsidiary BSI, BTG Pactual wants to gain a 20 to 30 percent in new owner EFG.

UBS

Investigating prosecutors have finished a formal investigation of Swiss bank UBS and its French unit in a long-running probe into allegations the bank helped clients avoid taxes, the financial prosecutor said.

This opens a period of three months when parties can exchange information or demand further documents before the financial prosecutor makes requisitions.

SYNGENTA

Investment firm China Reform is said to near joining $43 billion Syngenta purchase, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. The report said Chemchina has also been holding discussions with several other investors that could join its acquisition of Syngenta.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cembra Money Bank is proposing a dividend of 3.35 francs for 2015, an 8 percent rise over the previous year, after consolidated net income was up 4 percent at 145.0 million, or 5.04 francs per share.

* Construction company Implenia's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were up 6.7 percent in 2015 and consolidated revenue was up 12.6 percent as 3.288 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion) .

* I.T. and consumer electronics distributor Also Holding saw net sales of 7.8 billion euros ($8.61 billion) in 2015 and pre-tax profits up 10.9 percent at 90.8 million euros.

* At 16.1 million francs, IVF Hartmann Holding's net income rose by 2 percent in 2015.

* Financial software maker Temenos is refinancing with a new $500 million five-year revolving credit which expires in 2021, the Geneva-based group said after market close on Monday.

* Bossard Holding AG is now officially certified to aerospace standard in Switzerland, the company said.

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9060 euros) ($1 = 0.9949 Swiss francs)

