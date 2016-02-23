ZURICH Feb 23 The Swiss blue-chip index
was seen opening down 0.18 percent, according to pre-market
indicators by bank Julius Baer. The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
SWISS RE
Swiss Re said on Tuesday group Chief Executive Michel Lies
would retire and be replaced by the head of its reinsurance
business on July 1, as it posted a 31 percent rise in 2015 net
income.
In full-year results, Zurich-based Swiss Re said net profit
for 2015 was $4.6 billion, compared with the average estimate of
$4.57 billion in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts. Swiss Re posted
a $938 profit for the fourth quarter.
EFG INTERNATIONAL
The Swiss Takeover Board has freed Brazilian investment bank
BTG Pactual from making a public takeover offer for
Swiss bank EFG International, EFG said on Monday. As part of its
sale of subsidiary BSI, BTG Pactual wants to gain a 20 to 30
percent in new owner EFG.
UBS
Investigating prosecutors have finished a formal
investigation of Swiss bank UBS and its French unit in a
long-running probe into allegations the bank helped clients
avoid taxes, the financial prosecutor said.
This opens a period of three months when parties can
exchange information or demand further documents before the
financial prosecutor makes requisitions.
SYNGENTA
Investment firm China Reform is said to near joining $43
billion Syngenta purchase, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
The report said Chemchina has also been holding discussions with
several other investors that could join its acquisition of
Syngenta.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Cembra Money Bank is proposing a dividend of 3.35
francs for 2015, an 8 percent rise over the previous year, after
consolidated net income was up 4 percent at 145.0 million, or
5.04 francs per share.
* Construction company Implenia's earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were up 6.7 percent
in 2015 and consolidated revenue was up 12.6 percent as 3.288
billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion) .
* I.T. and consumer electronics distributor Also Holding
saw net sales of 7.8 billion euros ($8.61 billion) in
2015 and pre-tax profits up 10.9 percent at 90.8 million euros.
* At 16.1 million francs, IVF Hartmann Holding's
net income rose by 2 percent in 2015.
* Financial software maker Temenos is refinancing
with a new $500 million five-year revolving credit which expires
in 2021, the Geneva-based group said after market close on
Monday.
* Bossard Holding AG is now officially certified to
aerospace standard in Switzerland, the company said.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9060 euros)
($1 = 0.9949 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)