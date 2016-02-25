ZURICH Feb 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 7703 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SULZER

The pump maker controlled by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg proposed a special dividend of 14.60 Swiss francs on top of an ordinary payout of 3.50 francs for 2015 as it returns excess cash to shareholders.

Its shares were indicated 2 percent higher

TRANSOCEAN

The offshore rig contractor posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, when it booked $1.21 billion in impairment charges.

Its shares were indicated 10 percent higher

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dental implant maker Straumann forecast 2016 organic growth in mid-single-digit range after posting strongest quarterly organic growth since 2008 in the fourth quarter.

It also announced it was taking a 30 percent stake in France's Anthogyr that lets it address a broader section of the fast-growing tooth replacement market in China

* Clariant proposed Eveline Saupper, Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff and Peter Steiner to the board of directors which it intends to expand to 10 members from nine

* Huber + Suhner appointed Urs Ryffel as CEO from April

* Altin rejects call to pay out gross dividend of 20 francs, proposes Alpine Select representative for board seat

* PSP Swiss Property said it rejected claims by Steiner AG in a lawsuit with the Zurich commercial court over the Loewenbraeu development project.

* Bell AG proposed raising its dividend by 5 Swiss francs to 70 Swiss francs per share while reporting higher 2015 sales and profit

* APG SGA reports results

* Sandpiper Digital Payments AG acquires majority stake in IDpendant GmbH

ECONOMY

* Swiss industrial orders for the fourth quarter are due at 0815 GMT.

