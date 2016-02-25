UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Feb 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 7703 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
SULZER
The pump maker controlled by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg proposed a special dividend of 14.60 Swiss francs on top of an ordinary payout of 3.50 francs for 2015 as it returns excess cash to shareholders.
Its shares were indicated 2 percent higher
For more news see
TRANSOCEAN
The offshore rig contractor posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, when it booked $1.21 billion in impairment charges.
Its shares were indicated 10 percent higher
For more news see
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Dental implant maker Straumann forecast 2016 organic growth in mid-single-digit range after posting strongest quarterly organic growth since 2008 in the fourth quarter.
It also announced it was taking a 30 percent stake in France's Anthogyr that lets it address a broader section of the fast-growing tooth replacement market in China
* Clariant proposed Eveline Saupper, Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff and Peter Steiner to the board of directors which it intends to expand to 10 members from nine
* Huber + Suhner appointed Urs Ryffel as CEO from April
* Altin rejects call to pay out gross dividend of 20 francs, proposes Alpine Select representative for board seat
* PSP Swiss Property said it rejected claims by Steiner AG in a lawsuit with the Zurich commercial court over the Loewenbraeu development project.
* Bell AG proposed raising its dividend by 5 Swiss francs to 70 Swiss francs per share while reporting higher 2015 sales and profit
* APG SGA reports results
* Sandpiper Digital Payments AG acquires majority stake in IDpendant GmbH
ECONOMY
* Swiss industrial orders for the fourth quarter are due at 0815 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.