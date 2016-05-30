ZURICH May 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8307 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

SWISSCOM

The Swiss telecommunication company's chairman told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger in an interview published on Saturday that he blamed the company's 8 percent share decline since April on uncertainty over an voter referendum on June 5 that takes aim at profit and salaries at companies like his that provide basic public services.

RICHEMONT

China's efforts to lift local consumption, spur domestic tourism and keep within its borders citizens that splurge in Milan or Seoul have spawned a duty-free paradise on the southern island of Hainan that it hopes will satisfy a lust for luxury. Swiss companies including Richemont sell their wares in part via airport shops.

Italy's la Repubblica Affari&Finanza says in an unsourced report that Richemont's offer for Buccellati values the Italian jewellery house at 200 million euros ($222 million)

SWISS LIFE

The Swiss life insurer spent an estimated 230 million Swiss francs ($231 million) on its eighth property in Zurich's luxury shopping mile Bahnhofstrasse, the newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported, without giving a source.

GEORG FISCHER <FIN.S]

The machinery, pipes and car-parts maker is grooming several internal candidates to replace Chief Executive Yves Serra when he turns 65 in two years, Chairman Andreas Koopman told the weekly SonntagsZeitung.

GATEGROUP

Hedge funds RBR and Cologny published what they called an independent fairness opinion by Freitag & Co for Gategroup, which is subject of a takeover offer by China's HNA worth 53 Swiss francs per share. "RBR and Cologny conclude from the fairness opinion that 100 francs per share would be a much more adequate price for this world-class franchise," they said in a statement.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS said it bought a 20 percent stake in Transparency-One, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Transparency-One is a platform for supply chain visibility and risk management. It gave no financial details.

* Addex Therapeutics Ltd said it had issued 1.75 million new registered shares at nominal value of 1 Swiss franc each to Addex Pharma S.A, a 100 percent subsidiary. "The new shares were issued from the company's authorised share capital and are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The transaction has been executed to provide the group with additional treasury shares that can be used in the future to raise funds in an efficient manner," it said.

ECONOMY

KOF economic indicator for May due at 0700 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a rise to 102.8 from 102.7 a month ago

Sight deposit datat at Swis National Bank due at 0700 GMT

($1 = 0.9007 euros)

($1 = 0.9949 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)