UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, June 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,212 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
UBS, CREDIT SUISSE
Eight financial services firms, including UBS and Credit Suisse, have paid the FDIC $190 million to settle claims they misled five U.S. banks into buying risky mortgage securities from the former Countrywide Financial Corp, contributing to the banks' failures.
COMPANY NEWS
* Novartis entered into a deal with Eisai to co-promote Lenvima with Everolimus in the United States. Under the terms, Novartis and Eisai sales representatives will promote availability of this combination regimen to oncologists nationwide, the companies said.
* Richemont published its 2016 annual report.
* Energiedienst Holding AG said it was increasing the compensation to former shareholders of Kraftuebertragungswerke Rheinfelden AG. This measure will burden the financial result 2016 with one-off payment of about 3.6 million euros, the company said.
* ams said its annual general meeting approved all voting items on its agenda.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources