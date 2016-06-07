ZURICH, June 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.14 percent up at 8177.75 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Standard & Poor's said it revised UBS Group AG rating to 'A-' from 'BBB+', outlook revised to 'stable' from 'positive'

ROCHE

Pharmaceutical companies Roche and OSI Pharmaceuticals LLC will pay $67 million to resolve allegations they made misleading statements about the effectiveness of lung cancer drug Tarceva, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

SCHINDLER HOLDING

The world's No. 3 elevator maker will initially acquire a 25 percent equity stake in Volkslift Elevator (China) Co. Ltd. with options to purchase remaining shares. A price for the transaction in China, the world's biggest lifts market, was not given.

COMPANY NEWS

* Swiss Prime Site said its first quarter operating income increased compared to the previous year by 13.8 percent to 243.7 million Swiss francs. The company said its profit decreased by 2.4 pct to 48.8 million francs.

* Investis Group, a residential real estate company near Geneva, says it plans an initial public offering and listing on Six Swiss Exchange.

* Valartis Group AG said Stephan Haeberle, who acted as board member and the chief executive since Jan. 15, is no longer available for re-election as a member of board of directors. The board proposes Philipp Leibundgut as a replacement.

* Burckhardt Compression said full-year net income amounted to 55.5 million francs, a decline of 3.6 percent from the 57.6 million francs of the previous year.

* Charles Voegele said it was exiting the Belgian market, where it operates 41 stores with 210 employees.

* Meyer Burger Technology said it won a 10 million franc contract for diamond wire saws.

* VP Bank said it would buy back a maximum of 120,000 registered A shares corresponding to 1.81 percent of the share capital and 1.00 percent of the voting rights. The repurchased shares shall be used for future acquisitions and treasury management purposes.

* Sulzer raised 450 million francs in a dual-tranche deal to refinance existing debt. The first tranche of 325 million has a term of six years and carries a coupon of 0.375 percent at a price of 100.371 percent. The second tranche of 125 million has a term of ten years and carries a coupon of 0.875 percent at a price of 100.169 percent.

* Autoneum Holding AG raised 75 million Swiss francs via a seven-year bond with a coupon of 1.125 percent. The bond will facilitate the partial early refinancing of a 125 million franc expiring on Dec. 14, 2017.

* Bellevue Group said it closed its acquisition of German company StarCapital as planned on June 6.

* Gottex Fund Management Holdings said its total fee earning assets fell to $7.26 billion compared to $7.36 billion at December 31, 2015. It said there had been a reduction in assets from its Multi-Asset business in line with the ongoing disposal of non-core businesses.

ECONOMY

* Data on Swiss National Bank currency reserves due at 0700 GMT.

* The Swiss Treasury said it was offering a 0 percent bond, maturing in 2029. The bond is the first 0 percent bond offered by the country.

