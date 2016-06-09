ZURICH, June 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent down at 8133.93 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

An experimental drug for prevention of chronic migraine headaches met the main goal of a midstage study by reducing the number of monthly attacks compared with a placebo, the company said on Wednesday. The biotech drug erenumab is being co-developed by Swiss drugmaker Novartis and Amgen .

SYNGENTA

Chinese and French lenders have joined China National Chemical's (ChemChina) $12.7 billion recourse loan that partially funds its 43 billion Swiss franc ($44.86 billion)acquisition of the Swiss seeds and pesticides company, while several other banks are processing approvals.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis's Sandoz generics business said results from two key studies comparing its biosimilar etanercept and rituximab candidates Enbrel and Roche's MabThera, respectively, showed they achieved bioequivalence.

* Ascom said on Thursday it has secured two major deals for its purpose-built smartphone Ascom Myco, which will include around 1,500 units in the United States.

* Swiss Prime Site acquires the Swiss headquarters of Partners Group in Baar as well as Schönbühl shopping centre in Lucerne.

* Lonza said it is working with bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage company, on commercial production of its drug products for gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer.

* Lem Holding said it maintained full-year net income at the previous year's level and that it is proposing a dividend of 35 Swiss francs per share.

* Addex Therapeutics said it has demonstrated positive results in non-human primate model of cocaine addiction.

* Huber + Suhner said it completed its takeover of Polatis on schedule.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in May from 3.5 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9586 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)