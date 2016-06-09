ZURICH, June 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.12 percent down at 8133.93 points on
Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NOVARTIS
An experimental drug for prevention of chronic migraine
headaches met the main goal of a midstage study by reducing the
number of monthly attacks compared with a placebo, the company
said on Wednesday. The biotech drug erenumab is being
co-developed by Swiss drugmaker Novartis and Amgen
.
SYNGENTA
Chinese and French lenders have joined China National
Chemical's (ChemChina) $12.7 billion recourse loan that
partially funds its 43 billion Swiss franc ($44.86
billion)acquisition of the Swiss seeds and pesticides company,
while several other banks are processing approvals.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis's Sandoz generics business said results
from two key studies comparing its biosimilar etanercept and
rituximab candidates Enbrel and Roche's MabThera,
respectively, showed they achieved bioequivalence.
* Ascom said on Thursday it has secured two major
deals for its purpose-built smartphone Ascom Myco, which will
include around 1,500 units in the United States.
* Swiss Prime Site acquires the Swiss headquarters
of Partners Group in Baar as well as Schönbühl shopping
centre in Lucerne.
* Lonza said it is working with bluebird bio, Inc.,
a clinical-stage company, on commercial production of its drug
products for gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and T
cell-based immunotherapies for cancer.
* Lem Holding said it maintained full-year net
income at the previous year's level and that it is proposing a
dividend of 35 Swiss francs per share.
* Addex Therapeutics said it has demonstrated
positive results in non-human primate model of cocaine
addiction.
* Huber + Suhner said it completed its takeover of
Polatis on schedule.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.3 percent in May from 3.5 percent in the previous
month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on
Thursday.
($1 = 0.9586 Swiss francs)
