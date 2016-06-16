ZURICH, June 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent lower at 7,612 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

UBS, CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss National Bank said the country's two biggest banks will likely each need to raise an extra 10 billion Swiss francs in capital to meet new leverage requirements.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said the European Commission had approved Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab) in combination with bendamustine chemotherapy followed by Gazyvaro maintenance in people with follicular lymphoma who did not respond or who progressed after treatment with MabThera (rituximab)

* Private Equity Holding AG reported comprehensive income of 16.4 million euros ($18.49 million) for financial year 2015/16

* Ams said it agreed to acquire Cambridge CMOS Sensors Ltd (CCMOSS), technology leader in micro hotplate structures for gas sensing and infrared applications, in an all-cash transaction.

* Precious Woods <PRWN.S^H13> announced a rights issue in which shareholders can get one new share for each three they now hold at 5.30 francs each

* Therametrics said it completed the sale its CRO business

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged at its quarterly policy review due at 0730 GMT.

The Swiss government warned that Brexit posed a risk to the domestic economy while leaving its 2016 and 2017 growth forecasts unchanged.

The Swiss franc could rise a trade-weighted 8 percent against a basket of major currencies if Britain votes next week to leave the European Union, Goldman Sachs estimated (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)