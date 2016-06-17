ZURICH, June 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.7 percent higher at 7,688 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks today:
Credit Suisse Group AG
The bank said an internal investigation found no evidence
that a former employee, Sérgio Firmeza Machado, used his
position at the bank to help his father funnel illicit campaign
donations to Brazilian politicians as part of a sweeping
corruption scandal.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Goldbach Group AG said it agreed with RTL on the
early extension of their exclusive representation contract for
several years.
* Kuehne + Nagel said it had revamped its structure
to create new business units for central/eastern Europe and for
western Europe as of October.
* Dorma Kaba Holding said it plans to cut 440 jobs
in Germany as part of its plans to improve its cost structure
and streamline its organisation.
ECONOMY
* SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan told cash in an interview he
doesn't believe banks will pass on negative interest rates to
small retail clients, but said it is up to the banks to decide.
