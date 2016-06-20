ZURICH, June 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 2 percent higher at 7,853 points on Monday at
0605 GMT, according to the futures index.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks on Monday:
CREDIT SUISSE
The lender is conducting an internal investigation against
five employees of its Israel desk, a spokeswoman said on Sunday,
confirming a Schweiz am Sonntag report. She did not elaborate
any further but said that there was no suspicion of fraud at
customers' cost. According to Schweiz am Sonntag which cited
internal Credit Suisse sources, the inquiry was connected to
violations of U.S. tax laws by Israelis.
The bank's third largest stakeholder Harris Associates
backed Credit Suisse's management, telling SonntagsZeitung that
it supports CEO Tidjane Thiam's strategy. Thiam and Chairman Urs
Rohner faced criticism over a hefty share price drop since Thiam
took charge, job cut plans and bonus plans.
UBS
The European Union's need to set out a new vision for the
future if Britain votes to leave the bloc will weigh on the euro
and could increase upward pressure on the Swiss franc, UBS
chairman Axel Weber said on Sunday. "As a traditional save haven
in Europe, the upward pressure on the Swiss franc could increase
if the British pound and the euro are plagued with problems."
NOVARTIS
Switzerland's Novartis pledged to nearly triple its number
of biosimilar drugs on the market by 2020, raising its bet that
cheaper versions of blockbuster cancer and immune system
medicines will snatch billions in rivals' profits.
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker said its LightMix Modular Zika Virus
Assay (CE) is available in markets accepting the CE mark for
patients with signs and symptoms of the Zika infection where the
virus is known to be present.
It also said it had Roche launched a new cobas e 801 module
to help hospitals meet the demand for increased diagnostic
testing.
POSTFINANCE
An IPO could be an "intelligent solution" to enable
Postfinance to provide loans and mortgages, CEO Hansruedi Koeng
told NZZ am Sonntag. He also revealed that Postfinance bought a
stake in Cologne-based FinTech startup Moneymeets and said that
more investments were planned.
The financial services unit of Swiss Post may have to book
write-downs in the double-digit million range in case of Brexit,
Koeng said.
SWISSCOM
The telecoms group is considering to cut early pension
payments, SonntagsBlick reported. The measure would be part of a
broader cost savings package. No decision has been made yet and
negotiations are due to be continued in July, according to the
paper.
SYNGENTA
The planned takeover by ChemChina is on a tipping point,
Schweiz am Sonntag said. There were many signals that the Obama
government and congress representatives were worried regarding
the deal or even openly against it, the paper said citing an
insider familiar with the issue and an excellent network in U.S.
politics. One idea to block the deal was to make use of a
so-called "China threat" theory.
A Syngenta spokesman said the transaction was expected to
conclude by the end of the year.
The Swiss takeover commission decided that Syngenta
management would not be entitled to a special dividend of 5
Swiss franc per share in case of a successful takeover as it
would violate a so-called best price rule, Sonntagszeitung
reported.
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich has agreed to sell its general insurance operations
in Taiwan to Hotai Motor Co Ltd, it said on Friday,
the same day as it announced the sale of its Morocco business to
Allianz Group.
COMPANY NEWS
* Nestle is sticking to its long term organic sales growth
target of 5-6 percent, Chief Executive Paul Bulcke told
Handelsblatt in an interview. The figure is not the company's
target for every individual year but the long-term target for
the Swiss food giant, Bulcke said. "We have the the innovation
strength and the world-wide presence to maintain this ambition,"
Bulcke said.
ECONOMY
Data on sight deposits at Swiss National Bank due at 0800
GMT
