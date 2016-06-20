ZURICH, June 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 2 percent higher at 7,853 points on Monday at 0605 GMT, according to the futures index.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The lender is conducting an internal investigation against five employees of its Israel desk, a spokeswoman said on Sunday, confirming a Schweiz am Sonntag report. She did not elaborate any further but said that there was no suspicion of fraud at customers' cost. According to Schweiz am Sonntag which cited internal Credit Suisse sources, the inquiry was connected to violations of U.S. tax laws by Israelis.

The bank's third largest stakeholder Harris Associates backed Credit Suisse's management, telling SonntagsZeitung that it supports CEO Tidjane Thiam's strategy. Thiam and Chairman Urs Rohner faced criticism over a hefty share price drop since Thiam took charge, job cut plans and bonus plans.

UBS

The European Union's need to set out a new vision for the future if Britain votes to leave the bloc will weigh on the euro and could increase upward pressure on the Swiss franc, UBS chairman Axel Weber said on Sunday. "As a traditional save haven in Europe, the upward pressure on the Swiss franc could increase if the British pound and the euro are plagued with problems."

NOVARTIS

Switzerland's Novartis pledged to nearly triple its number of biosimilar drugs on the market by 2020, raising its bet that cheaper versions of blockbuster cancer and immune system medicines will snatch billions in rivals' profits.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said its LightMix Modular Zika Virus Assay (CE) is available in markets accepting the CE mark for patients with signs and symptoms of the Zika infection where the virus is known to be present.

It also said it had Roche launched a new cobas e 801 module to help hospitals meet the demand for increased diagnostic testing.

POSTFINANCE

An IPO could be an "intelligent solution" to enable Postfinance to provide loans and mortgages, CEO Hansruedi Koeng told NZZ am Sonntag. He also revealed that Postfinance bought a stake in Cologne-based FinTech startup Moneymeets and said that more investments were planned.

The financial services unit of Swiss Post may have to book write-downs in the double-digit million range in case of Brexit, Koeng said.

SWISSCOM

The telecoms group is considering to cut early pension payments, SonntagsBlick reported. The measure would be part of a broader cost savings package. No decision has been made yet and negotiations are due to be continued in July, according to the paper.

SYNGENTA

The planned takeover by ChemChina is on a tipping point, Schweiz am Sonntag said. There were many signals that the Obama government and congress representatives were worried regarding the deal or even openly against it, the paper said citing an insider familiar with the issue and an excellent network in U.S. politics. One idea to block the deal was to make use of a so-called "China threat" theory.

A Syngenta spokesman said the transaction was expected to conclude by the end of the year.

The Swiss takeover commission decided that Syngenta management would not be entitled to a special dividend of 5 Swiss franc per share in case of a successful takeover as it would violate a so-called best price rule, Sonntagszeitung reported.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich has agreed to sell its general insurance operations in Taiwan to Hotai Motor Co Ltd, it said on Friday, the same day as it announced the sale of its Morocco business to Allianz Group.

COMPANY NEWS

* Nestle is sticking to its long term organic sales growth target of 5-6 percent, Chief Executive Paul Bulcke told Handelsblatt in an interview. The figure is not the company's target for every individual year but the long-term target for the Swiss food giant, Bulcke said. "We have the the innovation strength and the world-wide presence to maintain this ambition," Bulcke said.

ECONOMY

Data on sight deposits at Swiss National Bank due at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)