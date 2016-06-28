ZURICH, June 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.1 percent higher at 7,676 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

Nestle SA named Ulf Mark Schneider as its next chief executive in a surprise choice on Monday, as the Swiss food giant underlined a shift towards health and wellness by poaching the boss of German healthcare group Fresenius .

UBS Group

French financial prosecutor requested Swiss bank UBS go on trial for covering up clients' tax fraud as well as illegal prospecting, a judicial source told Reuters.

ROCHE

Roche's new multiple sclerosis (MS) drug could be approved in the United States this year, earlier than previously forecast, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday, after winning the U.S. regulator's priority review status for the medicine.

NOVARTIS

Novartis has entered into an agreement with Xencor to co-develop two Xencor bispecific antibodies targeting acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies and to develop four further antibodies using Xencor's antibody technology.

TRADING

Louis Dreyfus is parting ways with its finance chief in the latest management change at the 165-year-old commodity trading house, which is being overhauled by majority owner Margarita Louis-Dreyfus.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta has entered into a global development and distribution agreement with Stockton Group for a new biofungicide technology, Stockton said.

* Therametrics Holding expects to complete its business combination with Relief Therapeutics SA by mid-July.

* Zehnder Group is increasing its share in Chinese ventilation company Shanghai Nather Air Tech from 51 percent to 75.5 percent.

* Ypsomed Holding is collaborating with Novo Nordisk on an insulin pump therapy, combining Ypsomed's YpsoPump with the Novo Nordisk's prefilled pump cartridge NovoRapid PumpCart.

* APG SGA is selling its commercial site in Basel for net gains of approximately 18 million Swiss francs ($18.43 million).

($1 = 0.9769 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)