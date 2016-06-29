ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent higher at 7,822 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The uncertainty caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union is unlikely to go away in the coming weeks, the chairman of Swiss bank Credit Suisse said.

For more news click

SWISSCOM

The Swiss telecommunication firm's CEO Urs Schaeppi told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft that the company is continuing to pursue a "reliable and consistent" dividend policy in which it has paid out 22 Swiss francs per share annually since 2011. With investment levels high, Schaeppi does not see much potential for any increases.

For more news click

GOTTEX FUND MANAGEMENT

A former accountant for Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd has been criminally charged with embezzling nearly $3.4 million over a four-year period from the Swiss hedge fund firm.

For more news click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* GAM Holding said it had agreed to acquire Cantab Capital Partners, a UK-based multi-strategy systematic manager with assets under management of $4 billion.

* Geberit said it is selling Koralle Group, a provider of shower enclosures, to AFG Arbonia-Forster for an undisclosed sum.

* Helvetia Holding said its Group CEO Stefan Loacker is stepping down and handing over to Philipp Gmuer.

* Givaudan and Amyris announced a long-term, multi-million-dollar collaboration in cosmetic active ingredients.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank defended its double strategy of negative interest rates and intervening in the currency markets to stem upward pressure on the Swiss franc, board member Fritz Zurbruegg told a conference in Germany on Tuesday. He did not give details on the latest intervention by the SNB after Britain voted to leave the European Union last week. For the full story in German, click

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.35 points in May from 1.24 points in April, the Swiss bank's economists said.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)