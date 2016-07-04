ZURICH, July 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,102 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam told SonntagsBlick that the Swiss bank group will remain together and that a takeover is not a topic for the lender.

Britain is paying the price for a high level of inequality and a chronic lack of investment in education which have prompted a disillusioned population to vote to leave the European Union, CEO Thiam said on Sunday.

The bank also said it would redeem its $2 billion 7.875 percent high-trigger Tier 2 capital instrument in line with the indications it gave earlier this year. The redemption will take place on the first optional date of Aug. 24, 2016.

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis plans to sell its stake in rival Roche by the end of this year, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday, without saying how it had the information

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker plans to cut around 350 IT jobs by the end of 2017, a spokesman said on Saturday, confirming a report by the Basler Zeitung newspaper.

UBS

The Swiss bank has settled on Frankfurt as the base for its wealth management operations in Europe, Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung reported on Saturday.

COMPANY NEWS

* ABB Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer told Schweiz am Sonntag that the company has some plans to deal with Brexit but that first the company would look to see the impact on things like the free movement of people and market access for Britain. Speaking with the Financial Times, Spiesshofer also said ABB's power grids division is "a number one business, which is much better organised today".

* Sulzer said it signed a binding agreement to acquire Geka GmbH, headquartered in Bechhofen, Germany. The enterprise value is 260 million euros, Sulzer said.

* SGS said it has entered into final negotiations to acquire Compliance Certification Services Inc. (CCSrf), Taiwan.

* HNA published the preliminary interim result of a public tender offer for gategroup Holding. Up to the expiration of the initial acceptance period on 1 July 2016, a total of 16,414,959 gategroup shares have been tendered into the offer, corresponding to 61.28 percent of all listed gategroup shares as of 1 July respectively 61.76 percent of the 26,576,558 gategroup shares that are object of the offer as of 1 July.

* Sunrise Communications Group AG said it was informed on June 30, 2016, by Allianz SE that it holds 9.88 percent of the voting rights and of the registered share capital in the telecoms company.

* Burckhardt Compression said its shareholders had approved all motions of the board of directors at the company's annual general meeting, including the motion to pay a dividend of 10.00 Swiss francs ($10.28) per share.

* Peach Property Group said it was repaying a 50 million euros bond from the cash flow of is operating activities.

* Novavest Real Estate said it successfully placed mandatory convertible bond 2016 in the planned amount of 5 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank publishes sight deposit data at 0800 GMT. ($1 = 0.9726 Swiss francs)