ZURICH, July 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,102 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam told SonntagsBlick that the
Swiss bank group will remain together and that a takeover is not
a topic for the lender.
Britain is paying the price for a high level of inequality
and a chronic lack of investment in education which have
prompted a disillusioned population to vote to leave the
European Union, CEO Thiam said on Sunday.
The bank also said it would redeem its $2 billion 7.875
percent high-trigger Tier 2 capital instrument in line with the
indications it gave earlier this year. The redemption will take
place on the first optional date of Aug. 24, 2016.
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis plans to sell its stake in rival
Roche by the end of this year, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung
reported on Sunday, without saying how it had the information
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker plans to cut around 350 IT jobs by the
end of 2017, a spokesman said on Saturday, confirming a report
by the Basler Zeitung newspaper.
UBS
The Swiss bank has settled on Frankfurt as the base for its
wealth management operations in Europe, Swiss newspaper Neue
Zuercher Zeitung reported on Saturday.
COMPANY NEWS
* ABB Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer told
Schweiz am Sonntag that the company has some plans to deal with
Brexit but that first the company would look to see the impact
on things like the free movement of people and market access for
Britain. Speaking with the Financial Times, Spiesshofer also
said ABB's power grids division is "a number one business, which
is much better organised today".
* Sulzer said it signed a binding agreement to
acquire Geka GmbH, headquartered in Bechhofen, Germany. The
enterprise value is 260 million euros, Sulzer said.
* SGS said it has entered into final negotiations
to acquire Compliance Certification Services Inc. (CCSrf),
Taiwan.
* HNA published the preliminary interim result of a public
tender offer for gategroup Holding. Up to the
expiration of the initial acceptance period on 1 July 2016, a
total of 16,414,959 gategroup shares have been tendered into the
offer, corresponding to 61.28 percent of all listed gategroup
shares as of 1 July respectively 61.76 percent of the 26,576,558
gategroup shares that are object of the offer as of 1 July.
* Sunrise Communications Group AG said it was
informed on June 30, 2016, by Allianz SE that it holds
9.88 percent of the voting rights and of the registered share
capital in the telecoms company.
* Burckhardt Compression said its shareholders had
approved all motions of the board of directors at the company's
annual general meeting, including the motion to pay a dividend
of 10.00 Swiss francs ($10.28) per share.
* Peach Property Group said it was repaying a 50
million euros bond from the cash flow of is operating
activities.
* Novavest Real Estate said it successfully placed
mandatory convertible bond 2016 in the planned amount of 5
million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank publishes sight deposit data at 0800
GMT.
($1 = 0.9726 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)