ZURICH, July 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,130 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NOVARTIS
Novartis's cheaper version of Amgen Inc's AMGN.O arthritis
drug Enbrel is highly similar in potency and safety to the
original and should be approved, an advisory panel to the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration concluded on Wednesday.
For more click on
PRIVATE BANKING
UBS kept its ranking as the world's biggest private
bank last year, a study by wealth management researcher Scorpio
Partnership showed on Thursday. Credit Suisse fell further
behind Morgan Stanley in with a 7.2 percent fall in its managed
assets to $687.3 billion, the benchmark showed.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse hired Deutsche Bank's Cathal Deasy as M&A head
for the Europa, Middle East and Africa region, the Financial
Times reported.
Credit Suisse has named David Kostel and Punit Mehta as
global co-heads of healthcare investment banking, according to
an internal memo reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.
Switzerland's second biggest bank had changed compensation
structure for some senior bankers in London, Bloomberg reported
on Wednesday.
For more click on
BSI
Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA has opened an
investigation into Swiss bank BSI's former Asia chief executive
Hans Peter Brunner, his lawyer said on Wednesday, confirming a
report by Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung.
For more click on
ZURICH INSURANCE
The insurer said it placed $1 billion of undated
subordinated notes first callable in January 2022.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Straumann exercised a conversion right and call
option to gain a controlling stake in MegaGen, saying $30
million in convertible bonds purchased in 2014 would be
converted into MegaGen shares and additional shares would be
purchased from major holders. MegaGen had disputed the
conversion price and initiated an arbitration procedure in
Seoul, pushing the deal's closure back by up to two years.
* Partners Group increased assets under management
to 49.1 billion euros ($54.55 billion) through June 30 from 46
billion euros at the end of 2015. Based on strong client demand,
the investment manager narrowed full-year guidance for gross
client commitments to 8-9 billion euros, the upper bracket of
its previous 7-9 billion guidance.
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) does not support its plan to file a
new drug application (NDA) for Raxone under subpart H for
patients not using concomitant glucocorticoids.
* Swiss stock exchange SIX's regulation reprimanded Addex
Therapeutics Ltd for several errors in its 2014 IFRS
annual financial statements and its 2015 IFRS interim financial
statements.
* Bossard Holding increased sales by 2.1 percent in
the first six months of 2016 to 343.6 million Swiss francs
($349.47 million), while net income rose 5.6 percent compared to
the prior-year period.
* WISeKey placed 5.4 million francs of cash in a
second tranche of a mandatory convertible loan and said it may
place a third tranche.
ECONOMY
* Swiss producer and import prices for June are due at 0715
GMT.
($1 = 0.9832 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.9002 euros)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)