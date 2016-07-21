ZURICH, July 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8213 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

UBS

Singapore authorities have seized assets worth S$240 million ($176.82 million) in an investigation of 1MDB-related fund flows for possible money laundering, in a probe which has found "deficiencies" at several major banks in the city-state.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it has completed its inspections of DBS, Standard Chartered and UBS and preliminary findings showed instances of "control failings" in all three banks and "weaknesses in the processes for accepting clients and monitoring transactions.

"However, the MAS' inspections did not reveal pervasive control weaknesses or staff misconduct within these banks, unlike in the case of BSI Bank," the statement said.

ROCHE

The drugmaker surpassed market expectations for core net income per share in the first six months of the year, led by drugs such as new asthma treatment Xolair and established breast cancer medicine Herceptin.

For more news click

ABB

Industrial robot maker ABB reported earnings in line with expectations during its second quarter as the power equipment and automation company pressed ahead with its turnaround plan. For more news, click [ABBN.S}

SWATCH

Swatch said it expected a recovery in the second half after first-half net profit plummeted 52 percent to 263 million Swiss francs ($267.2 million) as lower sales and the absence of cost cuts hit the world's biggest watchmaker.

For more news, click

ACTELION

The biotechnology firm raised its guidance for a second time, buoyed by strong uptake of its new pulmonary arterial hypertension medicines.

For more news, click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Temenos reported a 22 percent increase in operating profit and a 16 percent increase in revenue during its second quarter.

* Sonova said its acquisition of AudioNova had been approved without condition by the German Federal Cartel Office.

* Clariant is drawing up acquisition plans and is currently talking to banks and investors to finance such a move, Swiss business newspaper Handelszeitung reported.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland rose year-on-year in June to 18.22 billion Swiss francs ($18.50 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

Watch exports fell a nominal 16.1 percent year on year. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)