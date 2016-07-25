ZURICH, July 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,206 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

SonntagsZeitung reports without naming sources that Credit Suisse's second-quarter results, due on Thursday, will be better than expected by many analysts, including a "significantly" shrunk pre-tax loss and fewer non-performing loans. According to the paper, Credit Suisse continues to fulfil its capital requirements and will make no announcement concerning the its executive duo.

For more news, click

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim said it had signed an agreement with Siam City Cement Public Company Limited for the divestment of its interest in Holcim Lanka for an enterprise value of $400 million.

The Swiss company said it was a further step towards reaching its 3.5 billion Swiss franc divestment target for the year.

For more news, click

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer BAER.S said on Monday its assets under management rose 4 percent to 311 billion Swiss francs in the first six months of 2016.

For more news, click

COMPANY NEWS

* Food & Water Watch (FWW) and National Farmers Union (NFU) urged the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to block the proposed purchase of Syngenta by China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina). The two organisations stressed the need to regard food security as a component of national security.

* Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) CEO Martin Scholl told Tagesanzeiger on Saturday his bank is not planning to impose negative interest rates on small-scale savers and small businesses as long as the SNB does not intensify its policies. First-half results have met his expectations, he said. Scholl hopes to reach an agreement with U.S. authorities on tax issues "as soon as possible", adding his bank cannot decide when that would be.

* WISeKey on Monday announced its plan to merge with OpenLimit. The two companies expected to finalise talks within the next five to six weeks, WISeKey said, having set an exchange ratio by which one WISeKey share would be traded for between seven and twelve OpenLimit shares.

* Dufry has renewed a concession at Zurich Airport through to 2028, a further ten years after the end of its current contract. The travel retailer said it planned a full renovation of its shops in the airport.

* Evolva Holding said the U.S. National Institutes of Health was sponsoring studies to test Evolva's nootkatone--a citrus ingredient extracted from the skin of grapefruit or the bark of Alaska yellow cedar or industrially produced from brewing via yeast fermentation--against mosquitoes infected with the Zika virus.

* Hochdorf Holding said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with infant nutrition maker Pharmalys Laboratories for integration into the Hochdorf Group. The next step would be to negotiate a purchase agreement, Hochdorf said.

ECONOMY

Data on sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank due at 0800 GMT

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)