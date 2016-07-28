ZURICH, July 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8227 points on Thursday,
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank posted a 170 million Swiss franc ($172.6 million)
net profit for the three months to the end of June, confounding
analysts' expectations for a third consecutive quarter in the
red.
Shares indicated 3.6 percent higher.
CLARIANT
The chemical maker's first-half net income fell about 10
percent, it said, missing analyst forecasts as it faced higher
restructuring costs. It confirmed its 2016 target of boosting
operating cash flow and increasing its operating profit margin
compared to the previous year.
Shares indicated 2 percent lower.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Logitech posts best retail sales growth in over
five years, up 13 pct in Q1; says raises its FY 2017 outlook to
8 to 10 percent retail sales growth in constant currency. Shares
indicated up 3 percent.
* Bobst Group SA half-year EBIT up at 18.0 million
Swiss francs ($18.3 million) from 14.7 million francs in 2015
* Partners Group to invest over $200 mln as
majority shareholder in development of Taiwanese solar power
platform
* Evolva Holding SA announces it is teaming up with
Cornelius Group for marketing of resveratrol in certain European
markets
* Basler Kantonalbank H1 profit up 4.9 percent to
43.8 million Swiss Francs ($44.44 million) yoy
* Thurgauer Kantonalbank says has received a
non-target letter from the U.S. Department Of Justice that
confirms TKB meets the criteria of category 3 of the US
programme for streamlining the tax dispute Switzerland/USA
* Banque Profil De Gestion SA H1 net result 130,483
Swiss francs ($132,443) versus 103,237 Swiss francs year ago
ECONOMY
