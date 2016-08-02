ZURICH Aug 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,115 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

UBS, CREDIT SUISSE

* The Sonntagszeitung cites analyst estimates that the two big Swiss banks could face 2 billion Swiss francs each in fines from U.S. authorities over mis-selling mortgage-backed securities.

* STOXX Ltd said Credit Suisse shares will be deleted from the STOXX Europe 50 index from Aug 8 due to the fast-exit rule.

FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH

The airport operator has dropped plans to bid for airports in France's Cote d'Azur, the Sonntagszeitung reported. It cites a spokeswoman as saying: "We have not submitted an offer given various uncertainties about the project."

NESTLE

The food and drink company's Philippine unit said on Tuesday it is investing 2 billion pesos ($43 million) to build a new plant to make a key ingredient in its Milo chocolate and malt drink.

OERLIKON

The industrial group said net income halved to 43 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2016 and confirmed its guidance for 2016.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* AMS CEO sticks to targets in newspaper interview.

* Baloise Holding said it completed its share buy-back programme started on April 16 last year ahead of schedule as per July 29.

* Glarner Kantonalbank said profit dropped to 8.604 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2016.

* Kudelski Group said it entered into a comprehensive patent license agreement with Apple Inc to dismiss all pending patent litigation. Financial terms were not disclosed.

* LafargeHolcim said it was divesting Sichuan Shuangma.

* Novartis' Alcon eye care unit said it achieved FDA approval for its CyPass Micro-Stent, a micro invasive glaucoma surgical device to treat patients with mild to moderate primary open-angle glaucoma in conjunction with cataract surgery.

* Pargesa Holding swung to a first-half loss of 361.2 million Swiss francs from a year-earlier profit of 398.6 million. It said finance director Julius Renk was stepping down and would be replaced by chief accountant Mark Keller.

* Sulzer said it was awarded a contract for the delivery of main feedwater pumps and start-up feedwater pumps for two nuclear reactors in China.

* WISeKey International Holding said it entered into a binding agreement to acquire the semiconductor technology and business of INSIDE Secure.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank has room to intervene in the foreign exchange market, with the Swiss franc considered overvalued to the euro, the bank's chairman said on Monday.

* Retail sales data for June due at 0715 GMT

* July manufacturing PMI due at 0730 GMT

