ZURICH Aug 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8201 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The first new asthma pill in decades has produced promising results in a small clinical trial, potentially paving the way for another treatment option for patients by the end of the decade. Fevipiprant, which is being developed by Novartis, reduced a biological marker of asthma nearly five-fold in the 12-week trial involving 61 patients, researchers said on Saturday. No serious adverse events were reported.

WATCH SECTOR

Watch sector industry association head Jean-Daniel Pasche tells the Cash website he expects the crucial Chinese market to improve. "This market will stabilise but not every brand will profit equally quickly. For some the situation will improve this year," he is quoted as saying.

BANKS

Swiss cooperative Migros Bank may start charging some retail customers for deposits if the Swiss National Bank keeps pushing interest rates further into negative territory, Chief Executive Harald Nedwed told newspaper Le Temps.

GAM

GAM plans to cut 140 jobs by 2017 - FT

ALPIQ

Elektra Baselland has submitted a non-binding offer for some of the utility's hydroelectric plants, Elektra Baselland's Chief Executive Urs Steiner told Blick am Sonntag, adding that the Nenzlingen and Grellingen sites were "ideal" for his firm.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Eastern Property Holdings Ltd announced acquisition of 94 percent of office and retail complex CityGate in Stuttgart, Germany from Carlyle Group

ECONOMY

* Consumer price index for July due at 0715 GMT

* Data on Swiss National Bank sight deposits for the week ended August 5 due at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)