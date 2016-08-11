ZURICH Aug 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8213 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

ZURICH INSURANCE

The Swiss insurer's second-quarter net profit of $739 million beat estimates in a Reuters poll of 14 analysts which on average expected $701 million.

SWISS LIFE

Firest-half net profit of 500 million francs beat the Reuters poll average of 483 million

EFG International

The Swiss private bank said it expects to pay 1.05 billion Swiss francs ($1.08 billion) to buy rival BSI from Grupo BTG Pactual SA BBTG11.SA, almost 300 million francs less than previously announced as the unit struggled during another difficult period.

SCHMOLZ & BICKENBACH

Revenues of 618.7 million euros in Q2 2016 down by 14.4 pct, Q2 consolidated earnings were with 2.4 million euros lower than 4.8 million euros achieved in same quarter last year

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* DKSH Holding AG sells Glycine Watch company to Invicta Watch Group

* AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG Group loss of 3.5 million francs (first half year of 2015: - 132.6 million francs) for the first half of 2016

* Lem Holding SA Q1 EBIT increased by 27.5 pct to 13.4 million Swiss francs; EBIT margin increased to 20.0 pct

* Kardex's management expects positive development in line with financial targets based on a good order backlog, the company said. Its half-year profit was up 5.7 percent at 13 million euros ($14.52 million)

* Orell Fuessli Holding AG - we expect a slightly better overall result for the Orell Füssli group compared to last year

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)