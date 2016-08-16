ZURICH Aug 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 8261 points on Tuesday, according to the SMI future index.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

GEBERIT

Geberit said it was confident about dealing with a "challenging" construction market in the rest of 2016 as the Swiss toilet and plumbing supplies maker beat forecasts with a near 70 percent increase in net profit during its second quarter

SCHINDLER

The lift and escalator maker said it increased revenue by 3.4 pct to 4,645 million Swiss francs ($4.78 billion) in first half of 2016 (+3.9 pct in local currencies).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Actelion said it has won Swiss approval of uptravi for a form of high blood pressure.

* Flughafen Zuerich AG reports 2.86 million passengers in July, up 6.8 percent year on year.

* Elma Electronic AG said its first half net sales increased 10.9 percent to CHF 61.5 million.

* Forbo Holding said its first half operating profit rose 11.1% to 64.3 million Swiss francs.

* Tornos Holding said its first half net sales fell to 69.8 million francs.

* Tecan Group reported first half sales of 235.3 mln Swiss francs, up from 200 million francs a year earlier.

* Phoenix Mecano reported first half gross sales up by 3.8 pct at 292.4 million euros.

* Looser Holding reported first half net income up 71percent to 7.6 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

