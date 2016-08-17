ZURICH Aug 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent down at 8,207 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger returned to profitability in the first six months of 2016 as net sales rose 75 percent to 217.8 million Swiss francs ($226.10 million).

* Hochdorf Holding lowered its forecast for annual turnover to 540 million francs from 580 million due to the persistently low price of milk, its CEO said. Through June, the group processed 415.9 million kilogrammes of milk, whey, permeate and cream, down 1.3 percent from the prior-year period.

* Mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose reached profitability with a positive of 0.2 million francs in the first half-year, compared to a 2 million loss during the same period the year before. Chief Executive Walter Oberhaensli said the group was seeking to expand over the next two years and would not be focusing on earnings.

* Cicor's chief executive is leaving the group as Alexander Hagemann steps into the role on September 1. CFO Patric Schoch will act as the company's chief executive in the interim weeks. The group lost 0.6 million francs in the first six months, now expecting a turnaround from its microelectronics and substrates division in the second half. Half-year operating profit was up 7.1 percent year-on-year

* St Galler Kantonalbank half-year operating profit was up 7.1 percent year-on-year even as a one-off gain in the first six months of 2015 offset that rise on the net profit level. "The bank is still committed to its year forecast presented at the beginning of the fiscal year expecting a slightly higher consolidated profit than in 2015," the cantonal bank said.

* Leclanche added four major institutional investors and raised 11.1 million Swiss francs in the first tranche of a capital rising programme, the company said on Monday evening.

* Ascom Holding posted a 5.6 million franc group loss mainly due to its network testing division even as it said its 2020 strategy was on track.

ECONOMY

* Swiss ZEW investor for August due at 0900 GMT ($1 = 0.9633 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)