ZURICH Aug 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,177 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ZURICH INSURANCE
CEO Mario Greco aims to increase the group's $1 billion
savings target by 20 percent, Sonntagszeitung reported, citing
sources.
The group will inform around 300 staff in Zurich they are no
longer needed by Wednesday, the paper also said, adding that 700
jobs are planned to be cut in Switzerland by end-2018. The
company has said 8,000 jobs are to be affected worldwide by
end-2018 under a previously announced revamp.
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) had issued an Emergency Use Authorization
(EUA) for its test for the Zika virus.
LONZA
Rolf Soiron, who chairs Lonza's board of directors, told
Sonntagszeitung he would not run for another year in office at
the next shareholders' meeting in April. "We are working hard to
quickly and well arrange the succession," Soiron was quoted as
saying. A shortlist was about to be compiled, he said.
SONOVA
Chief Executive Lukas Braunschweiler does not anticipate
large acquisitions along the lines of its nearly $1 billion
AudioNova takeover this year to happen soon, according to an
interview in Finanz und Wirtschaft. Instead, expect purchases of
50 million to 70 million Swiss francs ($72.31 million) to expand
the service business, he told the Swiss newspaper.
SUNRISE
CEO Olaf Swantee plans to expand the group's TV business to
meet the strong competition from media giants like Amazon Prime
, Google TV and Netflix.
"The market for television content is becoming increasingly
global," Swantee told Sonntagszeitung. "We are looking for new
international partners."
Internet and TV currently contribute around 11 percent to
group sales, Swantee said. "This has to increase because sales
in business units such as the fixed-line telephony slump."
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* EMS Chemie Holding said net income for the first
half of 2016 was 215 million francs, up 16.1 percent on the
previous year.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits at 0800
GMT.
* The SNB remains committed to negative interest rates and
currently sees no opportunity to lift the policy, governing
board member Andrea Maechler told Swiss newspaper Sonntagsblick.
* Several bankers and economists criticized the SNB's
strategy in weekly Schweiz am Sonntag. Former UBS head
Oswald Gruebel said negative interest rates caused billions of
francs of losses at pension funds, banks and insurance
companies. Helvetia Chairman Pierin Vincenz suggested
considering linking the Swiss franc to a basket of currencies
instead.
($1 = 0.9680 Swiss francs)
