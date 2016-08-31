ZURICH Aug 31 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8243 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Chairman Urs Rohner wants to stay in office beyond 2018 "with the blessing of shareholders" as he and CEO Tidjane Thiam seek to turn around the No. 2 Swiss bank, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing an interview.

Additionally, Credit Suisse's Swiss investment banking head Marco Illy told Finanz und Wirtchaft he does not expect an IPOs in Switzerland in the second half of 2016.

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Novartis AG's biosimilar version of Amgen Inc's arthritis drug Enbrel.

STRAUMANN

GIC Private Limited, a Singaporean sovereign wealth fund, said on Tuesday it plans to place about 1.4 million shares, or 8.9 percent, of Straumann via an accelerated bookbuild, after which it will keep around 4.5 percent of the dental implant maker's shares.

Straumann said it is repurchasing 200 million Swiss francs ($203.50 million)worth of the shares in a buyback.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

The Swiss chocolate maker is following through on leadership transition plans announced earlier, with Chief Financial Officer Dieter Weisskopf taking over for Ernst Tanner as CEO and Tanner stepping into an executive chairman role.

Ghirardelli CFO Martin Hug will become the new finance head.

UBS

The biggest Swiss bank is selling a small 30-employee service unit, Inter-Concern-Revisions GmBH, in Germany to Hamburg-based Spudy Invest, according to newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sonova announced changes to its management board iuncluding Jan Metzdorff, currently responsible for the Unitron business, who will take on the new role as President Hearing Instruments Wholesale US and thus leave the management board.

* Tecan Group said it was acquiring SPEware Corporation, a provider of mass spectrometry sample preparation solutions.

* Altin posted a first half net loss of $7.8 million versus profit of $5.5 million year ago.

* Alpine Select reported first half total income 294,000 Swiss francs vs 15.047 million francs year ago.

* Valora said it has completed its divestment of the Naville logistics and distribution business.

ECONOMY

The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.32 points in July from a revised 1.21 points in June, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9828 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)