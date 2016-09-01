UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
ZURICH, Sept 1The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,216 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
NOVARTIS
Novartis is folding activities of its Cell and Gene Therapy unit into other business and research locations, eliminating 120 positions, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday. The move intensifies a corporate makeover begun this year as it focuses on high-growth areas including cancer immunotherapy.
For more click on
ROCHE
Swiss drug maker Roche Holding said its cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq (atezolizumab) had helped people, diagnosed with a specific type of lung cancer, live significantly longer compared with chemotherapy in a Phase III study.
For more click on
NESTLE
Nestle on Thursday announced a deal to buy Phagenesis, a British medical device company working on a new treatment for dysphagia, a condition where patients are unable to swallow safely.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika said it had acquires U.S. concrete fiber producer FRC Industries.
* Gategroup Holding said its H1 revenue rose 13 percent to 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.63 billion).
* Gelenica said 85.6 percent of the Relypsa shares had been tendered
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition saw revenues drop 0.3 percent to 425.2 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2016. Net profit was up more than a third to 29.4 million francs.
* Kudelski raised 150 million Swiss francs through a newly issued eight-year bond.
* Norinvest Holding saw a loss of 2.4 million Swiss francs during the half-year as income fell by 20 percent.
* Molecular Partners posted a first-half net loss of 9.7 millon Swiss francs
* VAT Group said it has placed 2.5 million shares with institutional investors.
* IVF Hartmann Holding said expansions to its product and service portfolio and increased production efficiency should help the medical group to a sales and profit rise in the second half-year after profit dropped 1.7 percent to 8.3 million francs in the first half.
* Oerlikon announced that it has successfully concluded the sale of the Vacuum Segment to Atlas Copco.
ECONOMY
Retail sales due at 0715 GMT
Manufacturing PMI due at 0730 GMT ($1 = 0.9832 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
